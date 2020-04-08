1  of  3
Man says storm ripped roof off home in Bolivar, sent it flying across the street into neighbor’s house

BOLIVAR, Ohio (WJW) — Dangerous storms hit all over Northeast Ohio Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, and there were some terrifying moments.

Don Sceineck told FOX 8 News the wicked weather ripped through his neighborhood in Bolivar.

He said he heard what sounded like a freight train. As he was getting his grandson, his dog and himself to the basement, he said the roof was torn off his home.

Sceineck said the roof flew into a home across the street, putting a hole in the roof of that home.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

