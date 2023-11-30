SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Sandusky police arrested two people and are continuing to investigate after a man told them he was kidnapped, assaulted, and held until the suspects received a large sum of money.

Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver said the victim told detectives he was lured to a home on West Adams Tuesday morning and, then tied up and assaulted.

“The one suspect then went to a friend of the victim, and when there, showed her a picture of the victim who was bound,” the chief said. “The suspect demanded a large sum of money for his release.”

The chief said the female gave the suspect the money. According to police, the victim was then assaulted again and eventually released.

The victim was injured but is expected to be OK.

The chief said police arrested Julius Standifer, 36, on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping. They also arrested Ameeliah Grant, 39, on charges of complicity to aggravated robbery.

“We are also looking for a third suspect,” the chief added. He said the department’s special response team did a search of the suspect’s home and found a gun, plastic zip ties, and money.

Standifer and Grant are due back in court next week to face the charges.