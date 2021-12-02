Man says he was attacked inside North Royalton home

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW) – North Royalton police are investigating a home invasion report.

Officers responded to the 9130 block of State Rd. around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a man told them two men came into his home and assaulted him.

The man ran over to a neighbor’s house for help.

The neighbor fired a shot and the suspects ran away. They are still on the run.

Police say the man knew the suspects and was the intended target.

The victim was treated at the hospital.

Police have not released a suspect description.