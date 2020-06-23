Man saves officer trapped in burning cruiser: ‘I knew we had to get him out’

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A man saved a police officer from his burning cruiser following a crash on Sunday in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

According to WTAE, the good Samaritan — Daylan McLee — ran to help when the crash happened outside of his home.

He told the TV station, “He (the officer) was asking not to be moved, not to be moved — his leg. Then we started to see the flames start to come inside of the car from the bottom and I knew we had to get him out.”

Photos courtesy WTAE via CNN

The officer was trapped, but McLee and another officer were reportedly able to pull him out. WTAE said the officer involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with a leg injury. The crash is under investigation.

In the meantime, officers are so grateful for what McLee did. He explained why he helped. “Human life. A lot of crazy things are going on in the world and I haven’t had the best ends in life but I know the value of human life. You can’t replace it.”