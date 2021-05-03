Man robs Dollar Bank at Galleria, FBI says

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is investigating after a man robbed the Dollar Bank at the Galleria Monday afternoon.

The suspect walked up to a teller at the bank, located on East 9th Street in downtown Cleveland at about 3:30 p.m. He demanded, “All of your 50s and 100s” and the employee complied, according to the FBI.

The man ran to the front exit and shook the doors, trying to escape. When they wouldn’t open, he ran back through the bank and out the back, the FBI said.

He was seen on surveillance video running through the YMCA.

The FBI said no weapon was seen and no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI or the Cleveland Divsion of Police. Reward money is available. Tips can remain anonymous.