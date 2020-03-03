Man robs bank inside Parma Giant Eagle store

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is searching for the man it says robbed a Huntington Bank on Monday.

The suspect slid a demand note to a teller at the bank, located inside the Giant Eagle store on Day Drive in Parma, just after 4 p.m. The FBI said he wanted all denominations of cash and no dye packs.

The suspect was in his late 30s with a thin build and a goatee. He was wearing a navy hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the Parma Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Reward money is available. Tips can remain anonymous.