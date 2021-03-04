Man robs Akron pharmacy at gunpoint

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department is asking for the public’s help after an armed robbery.

It happened at the Walgreens on South Arlington Street at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. Akron police said the man walked up to the cashier and demanded money while holding a handgun. He ran from the scene.

  • (Photo courtesy: Akron police)
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP. Summit County Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 330-434-COPS or by texting TIPSCO with the info to 274637.

