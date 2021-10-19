Man robs Akron bank with note typed into his cell phone

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating a bank robbery.

It happened at the Chase Bank in the 1800 block of Brittain Rd. around 10 a.m. Friday, October 15.

According to police, the suspect, who was captured on surveillance, asked about opening an account.

He then left and returned with a note he had typed into his cell phone.

The note demanded money. The suspect left with cash.

Courtesy: Akron Police Department

Courtesy: Akron Police Department

Police have not said how much money he got away with.

Employees said they did not see a weapon but said the suspect kept his hand in his shirt pocket as if he had one.

The suspect has a rose tattoo over his right eye and another tattoo over his left eye.

Contact Summit County Crime Stoppers at (330)434-2677 if you have any information that can help police.