Man robbed while trying to sell cell phone in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A man is accused of robbing a 19-year-old who was trying to sell his cell phone. It happened on West Miller Avenue in Akron on Feb. 19.
Akron police said the victim arranged to sell a cell phone on the app OfferUp. The would-be buyer pulled out a gun and took the victim’s two phones, according to police.
Investigators identified the suspect as Ja’Monte Suggs, who’s charged with aggravated robbery. The U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Akron police arrested him Thursday evening.