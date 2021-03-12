Man robbed while trying to sell cell phone in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A man is accused of robbing a 19-year-old who was trying to sell his cell phone. It happened on West Miller Avenue in Akron on Feb. 19.

Akron police said the victim arranged to sell a cell phone on the app OfferUp. The would-be buyer pulled out a gun and took the victim’s two phones, according to police.

Ja’Monte Suggs (Photo courtesy: Akron police)

Investigators identified the suspect as Ja’Monte Suggs, who’s charged with aggravated robbery. The U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Akron police arrested him Thursday evening.