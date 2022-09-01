CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man wanted for the aggravated robbery of an elderly woman in New Jersey is in custody in Cleveland.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested Gustavo Monteiro, 27, Thursday.

According to police in Bayonne, New Jersey, Monteiro stole a purse from a 64-year-old woman and dragged her with a stolen vehicle several feet. That caused the woman to fall and hit her head on the pavement, police say.

In August of 2022, investigators developed information that Monteiro fled New Jersey and was possibly hiding in the greater Cleveland area, according to NOVFTF.

Members of the NOVFTF arrested Monteiro Thursday inside a vehicle outside of a gas station near the 13100 block of Larchmere Blvd in Shaker Heights.

Task force members seized a loaded handgun with an extended magazine from Monteiro’s person, after the arrest, according to a press release.

Monteiro will be held in the Cuyahoga County Jail until he can be extradited back to New Jersey.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Violent criminals are not welcome in northern Ohio. We will do everything in our power to continue to keep our streets safe and arrest dangerous fugitives like this.”