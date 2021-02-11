Man robbed and shot to death at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the robbery and shooting of a man at a gas station.



It happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. at a gas station in the 6500 block of Denison.

According to police, officers found a 54-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim, who has not been identified, was in his car at the gas station when he was approached by two men, police say.

According to police, the suspects pointed guns at him and robbed him, and then shot him.

The suspects drove away and led police on a short chase.

The suspects got away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (216)623-5464.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.