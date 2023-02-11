BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) — A driver was rescued after his car crashed through a utility pole and a fence and rolled over along Lakeshore Boulevard on Friday night.

Cleveland firefighters responded just after 10:30 p.m., in the 10000 block of Lakeshore Boulevard, said Cleveland Fire Department Lt. Mike Norman. The car was heading west, crossing East 105th Street.

A small fire was put out by Bratenahl police officers, Norman said.

The driver, who was the car’s only occupant, was pulled from the rear window of the car by Cleveland firefighters, then transported to a hospital.