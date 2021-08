LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW)– A man was rescued after being trapped chest-deep in dirt in Lakewood.

It happened in a yard near Thoreau Road and Detroit Avenue on Wednesday.

(Photo: Dave Bradford/FOX 8)

(Photo courtesy: Dennis Petkosek)

(Photo courtesy: Dennis Petkosek)

(Photo courtesy: Dennis Petkosek)

A construction crew was digging for a sewer project when the dirt gave way onto the man.

The Lakewood Fire Department worked to free him. He was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter. Information on his condition was not immediately available.