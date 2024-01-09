SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A man is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell on his trailer in Springfield Township in Summit County.

Firefighters and police officers were called to the scene on Fenn Road on Tuesday, as strong winds have been reported across Northeast Ohio.

According to police, the man was sleeping in the trailer when the tree fell on it, trapping him underneath the debris.

Officer Steve Svidron used a chainsaw to cut through the tree limbs and firefighters were able to pull the man from the trailer.

He was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

“It’s truly fortunate that the tree narrowly missed his entire body, and he is incredibly lucky,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

The police department recognized Sgt. Mike Roberts and Officer Svidron for the the rescue effort.

“We continue to keep the individual in our thoughts and wish him a speedy recovery,” the post said.