Man reportedly in serious condition after driving into Cleveland house

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Authorities are investigating after a man reportedly drove into a home in Cleveland Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place at the 4200 block of West 36th Street.

The Cleveland Division of Fire confirmed that the 42-year-old man who drove onto the property was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center and is in serious condition.

The battalion chief was reportedly on scene to assess the damage made to the home, which sustained damage to the front porch and a partial roof collapse.

