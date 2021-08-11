Man reported passed out behind the wheel crashes into Fremont car wash

FREMONT, Ohio (WJW) – The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office reports a car wash in Fremont was damaged early Wednesday morning when a driver crashed into the sign out front.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of a driver passed out at a traffic light around 3 a.m. at State Route 53 and Hayes Ave.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect woke up and continued eastbound on Hayes Ave.

Deputies found a car crashed into the sign of Freddy’s Car Wash in Fremont.

They say the sign was heavily damaged.

The driver was arrested on multiple charges.

He has not been identified.

Deputies report they arrested him on charges of failure to control, OVI, underage alcohol possession, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, weapons under disability, weapons while intoxicated, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Deputies say 3 loaded firearms were in the car.