NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Connecticut man wanted an extra special way to propose to his girlfriend of six years.

Jose Negron, of Waterbury, chose Times Square underneath a giant billboard that said, “Will You Marry Me?” with a picture of him, his girlfriend, Alicia, and their son. People all around stopped and applauded as they realized what was happening with Negron on one knee under the billboard.

And Alicia said “yes!”

“I’m shocked! Very surprised. I looked up and I saw the ‘Will you marry me?'” Alicia told PIX11 News.

Negron booked his photo on the billboard through Timessquarebillboard.com for $150. The image appears once per hour for 15 seconds each time for 24 hours.

Jaime Suarez, the owner of the billboard, said he came up with the idea during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local businesses can advertise on it for $500 per day. They can display 60 seconds of video or a photo one time per hour for 24 hours. Individuals can pay $150 to display a photo with a message that will appear one time per hour for 24 hours.

“Before it was unimaginable. It was millions of dollars to be on a billboard. We’ve gotten over 1,000 photos up there [since Dec. 15],” Suarez said.