AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man is recovering after being shot at a home in Akron Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m., according to a press release from the Akron Police Department.

According to the release, officers patrolling the area responded to a home on the 700 block of Corice Street after hearing gunfire.

Officers found a 27-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

According to the victim, he was outside when three men got out of a car and started shooting, the release said.

After he returned fire, the suspects reportedly fled the scene in a gray vehicle. During the gunfire, the house was shot multiple times, according to the release.

Over a dozen shell casings were recovered from the scene.

No other injuries were reported and detectives are working to identify the suspects involved.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.