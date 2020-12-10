Man receives $10 from late father on 21st birthday to buy first beer

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A young man just celebrated his 21st birthday and the man who bought him his first beer was unexpected.

Matt Goodman of Massachusetts hit the milestone on Sunday, but the night before, his family had a small, emotional celebration for his birthday.

“It was awesome. It was the best present I could ask for,” he said.

The present came from his late father, John, who died of cancer when Matt was only 15 years old.

“I know the hardest thing for my dad was knowing the things he was going to miss out on,” Casey Goodman said. “Anyone who knew my dad, he was this goofy, larger than life, life-of-the-party guy, and my little brother was his entire world.”

Just before John passed, he gave Casey a $10 bill and she ended up giving it to her mom.

“We put it in an envelope that night, taped it up, and put it in her safe,” Casey recalled. “We kept it in her closet for the last six years.”

On Sunday, John’s wish came true and that $10 bill was used to buy Matt his first beer: a Bud Light, his dad’s favorite.

“It was pretty awesome because it felt like he was actually with me,” Matt said. “Through that whole thing, it just felt like he was actually drinking a beer with me.”

almost 6 years ago before my dad passed he gave my sister this 10$ bill to give to me on my 21st birthday so he could buy me my first beer, cheers pops havin this one for you! pic.twitter.com/oaIulpEJTc — Matt Goodman (@mattg12699) December 6, 2020

Matt posted the special moment on Twitter, writing, “cheers pops having this one for you.”

That tweet has since gone viral.

“It’s kind of crazy. I never expected it to blow up like this,” Matt added. “It started, and it just kept getting bigger and bigger.”

It got so big that even Budweiser replied, saying, “we’re raising one to your pops, Matt. He got you your first beer, and the next one’s on us.”

Budweiser wasn’t done there, though. They ended up sending Matt eight 30-packs of beer.

We're raising one to your pops, Matt. He got your first beer and the next one's on us. https://t.co/G29VzkzqAc — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) December 8, 2020

“Ten dollars turned into 240 beers from Budweiser, and now it could turn into however much money in donations,” Matt said. “It’s just crazy how one little thing can lead to a way bigger thing.”

Matt said people from around the world have reached out to him, asking for his Venmo information so they could also send him some beer money.

However, Matt said he wants those donations to go to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute instead because they took such good care of his dad when he was sick.

Appreciate all of you asking for my venmo, but instead if you wanted to send money feel free to donate any amount to dana farber they did a lot for my dad so that would be much appreciated! https://t.co/sMVImMdqeI — Matt Goodman (@mattg12699) December 8, 2020

