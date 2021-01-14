Man pulled gun on law enforcement during raid on home, Summit County sheriff says

Editor’s Note: The video above is about Summit County’s COVID vaccine plan.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team performed a search with deputies at a Springfield Township home Tuesday.

The law enforcement officers were investigating a report of stolen property at the home on Proctor Rd.

During the search, the homeowner tried to pull a firearm, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found cash, drugs, thousands of rounds of ammunition, firearm parts, and 10 firearms.

Two of the guns were illegally modified, the sheriff says.

In addition, a Kubota track loader with a value estimated at over $50,000 was recovered.

The track loader had been stolen in Green in 2019, the press release states.

Brandon Lucien

Brandon Lucien, 44, faces charges of felony assault on a law enforcement officer, receiving stolen property, and having weapons under disability.

He’s awaiting arraignment in the Summit County Jail.

The sheriff says additional charges are pending.