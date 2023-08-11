BOULDER COUNTY, Colorado (WJW) – A man posing as search-and-rescue has been arrested for sexually assaulting a hiker.
The incident happened on July 25 in Boulder County, Colorado.
Deputies say a woman reporter she was hiking when a man driving what she described as a “search and rescue” vehicle offered her a ride to a different trail.
She said the man was wearing a green collared shirt, styled to look like a search and rescue uniform.
“While with him, she was sexually and physically assaulted,” the sheriff’s office says in a press release.
The woman was able to get away and immediately reported it to the sheriff’s office.
This week, detectives obtained a warrant for William Tidwell, 50. He was arrested on Monday.
Investigators believe there are more victims, possibly across multiple counties.