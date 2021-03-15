Man points gun at RTA bus in Cleveland as driver ducks for cover

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team obtained video of an RTA bus driver ducking for cover from a man with a gun in a passing SUV.

It happened last month when the bus, with passengers on board, was moving near East 112th Street and Superior Avenue.

One camera on the bus captured an SUV weaving through traffic just before the bus driver saw a man hanging out the window, pointing a gun.

You see the driver lean down on the steering wheel for protection. Then, she said to the passengers, “Did you see that? He pulled out a gun and started shooting.”

“Is that what that was?” one passenger responded.

‘Y’all hear it?” the driver said.

“I saw him hanging out the window. But I didn’t hear the shooting,” another passenger said.

Other people on the bus did report hearing two muffled popping sounds, but no one was hit by any gunfire.

This incident comes to light just weeks after the I-Team gave you the first look at video from a shooting on Interstate 480 that killed a man. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said gun danger on the roads has become a growing national problem.

In fact, we’ve reported on a growing number of roadway shootings and road rage encounters.

In the bus case, RTA investigators worked with Cleveland police and used a network of cameras to track the SUV involved. Police did some follow up and developed a suspect. They filed a warrant for the arrest of a 20-year-old man, but records show he’s still on the run.

“My members are nervous,” said the president of the union representing RTA drivers.

William Nix added these days, driving a bus can be much more dangerous than you might think.

“Not too long ago, a young man shot through the doors at one of my members… They’re trying to do their jobs, but yet, sometimes hindered by someone shooting at them, punching them, spitting on them,” Nix said.

Labor leaders for bus drivers nationwide are pressing for a new federal law to give the driver more protection from attacks of all sorts.