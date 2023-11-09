CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A man has been arrested after police say he pointed a gun at Canton police Wednesday night.

A suspect wearing a black ski mask pointed a gun at officers on the 1500 block of Clark Avenue Southwest just before 8:10 p.m., according to a press release from the Canton Police Department.

Detectives on the Canton Coordinated Response Team were patrolling the area after a report of shots being fired earlier in the day. That is when they saw the suspect rummaging through a vehicle, the release said.

According to the release, when the suspect noticed the officers, detectives saw a green laser reflecting off their vehicle. Officers say that is when the suspect fled to a home where officers maintained a perimeter for over an hour.

John Rohrer, 42, eventually surrendered without incident and detectives served a search warrant on the home, the release said.

During the search, detectives found one 9mm Taurus semi-automatic pistol with a loaded magazine and a green laser, suspected fentanyl and one black ski mask, according to the release.

Rohrer was arrested on multiple charges including having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, two counts of aggravated menacing, possession of drugs and obstructing official business.