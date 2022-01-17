Man plows driveways for neighbors during snow storm: ‘Out of kindness of my heart’

GENEVA, Ohio (WJW) – The city of Geneva and surrounding Snow Belt communities in Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties were pounded by the winter storm on Sunday night into Monday morning.

The storm dumped more than two feet of snow in some areas.

Angel Cruz of Geneva woke up early Monday morning and discovered snow drifts of up to four feet in front of his home and large piles of snow on top of his cars.

He spent hours digging out, using a shovel and some old-fashioned elbow grease.

“It’s a little bit hard but this is the first good snow we got in a whole year, so I’m trying to have some fun,” said Cruz.

After a quiet beginning to the winter season, the storm is a windfall for private plowing companies. Drivers are working around the clock, clearing parking lots and driveways for commercial and residential customers.

“It surprised me. They were only calling for 12 inches and I think we’ve got two and a half feet, so it’s a big difference. It’s a good day but it’s also rough on the equipment and rough on me. We have three plow trucks and we’re pretty busy,” Chuck Skvarek, owner of C and G Snow Plowing, told FOX 8,.

For longtime Geneva residents, snow removal has been elevated to an art form that requires a little strategy and a lot of perseverance.

Phil Potter used a 1978 Case International tractor, equipped with a front and back blade, to clear his driveway.

Potter also used his old school tractor to dig out the driveways of his neighbors.

“I do it out of the kindness of my heart. I just plow everybody’s driveway that needs plowing around here so everybody can get out and go the store and do whatever they need to do,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kristiana Hackett used a snowblower to systematically clear the driveway of two rental properties that she and her husband recently sold.

The Hacketts were worried that some of their former tenants would be snowbound.

“This is much easier than trying to do it by hand. We did some of it by hand, it was just too heavy, so we fired this thing up,” said Hackett. “Just going slow, you know, letting the machine do the work.”