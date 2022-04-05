CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man accused of killing a teen who was first reported missing last summer has reportedly pleaded not guilty.

Bennie Washington, 39, appeared at Cleveland Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of kidnapping, murder, assault and offenses against a corpse.

The woman he is accused of killing, 19-year-old Audreona Barnes, was found on an apartment balcony on Warner Road in March. Her body was reportedly found under a pile of clothes.

Family reported Barnes missing from Warrensville Heights in July.

Washington was remanded without bond. A pretrial has been set for April 18, the court said.