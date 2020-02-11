Live Now
Man pleads guilty to shooting Cleveland police officer

Jonathan Chambers (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The man accused of shooting a Cleveland police officer and a 37-year-old man pleaded guilty on Monday.

Jonathan Chambers, 31, will be sentenced on April 8 on three counts of attempted murder.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Chambers shot the first victim in the neck following an argument near East 212st Street and Cromwell Avenue on Nov. 3. When officers arrived, Chambers shot at their cruiser with a machine gun then fled, prosecutors said.

One officer was shot twice in the leg.

“By the grace of God, nobody was killed by this senseless act of violence,” said Michael O’Malley, Cuyahoga County prosecutor. “Through the due diligence of Cleveland Police’s Homicide Unit and Gang Impact Unit, this individual was brought to justice.”

Chambers was arrested later that night. He faces 13 to 46 years in prison.

