Man pleads guilty to murder of East Cleveland mother, fashion model

Editor’s note: Previously aired video above shows the family who is mourning the loss of Shalaymiah Moore

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — One of the two men charged with killing an East Cleveland mother and fashion model in October 2020 pleaded guilty on Friday.

Curtis Gatheright pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

Daylonta Jones, 23, and Gatheright, 22, both of Cleveland, are accused of shooting and killing Shalaymiah Moore on Lake Shore Boulevard in Euclid on Oct. 2, 2020, police reported.

Curtis Gatheright (Photo courtesy Euclid Police Department)

Daylonta Jones (Photo courtesy Euclid Police Department)

According to the prosecutor’s office, the two men saw the victim sitting in her vehicle and approached her, attempting to rob her and her friend.

When she tried to drive away, shots were fired, and she was hit once in the back then crashed into

a parked truck nearby, the prosecutor’s office said. Officers said Gatheright and Jones returned to their vehicle and drove off.

The mother, who was working as a fashion model, was able to run for help but later died.

Gatheright will be sentenced at a later date.

Jones also faces multiple charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault. His trial is set for Aug. 23.