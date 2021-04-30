Man pleads guilty to murder in death of Ohio officer

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of killing a police officer by crashing into her during a chase last year has pleaded guilty to aggravated murder.

Terry Blankenship entered his plea Friday as part of a deal with Hamilton County prosecutors, who agreed to not seek a death sentence.

The plea agreement calls for the 43-year-old Blankenship to get a life term when he’s sentenced later this year, though he will be eligible to seek parole after serving 30 years.

Springdale officer Kaia Grant, 33, was killed on March 21 after she was struck while Blankenship was fleeing police.

Another officer was treated for injuries and survived.