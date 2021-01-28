Man pleads guilty to driving into Northeast Ohio home while intoxicated, killing man inside

Investigators say Damien Fish had alcohol and drugs in his system when he crashed into a home, killing a man and his dog who were inside

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of crashing into a Howland home while intoxicated and killing a man inside pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Damien Fish entered the plea Wednesday before Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Wyatt McKay.

Investigators say Fish was driving under the influence when he crashed into the house on Deforest Road in September. According to a criminal complaint in the case, his blood-alcohol level was .223 — over the legal limit of .08 — and he also had a prescription tranquilizer, cannabinoids and oxycodone in his system.

The crash killed 45-year-old Matthew Burke, who was watching a movie inside. Burke’s dog also died.

Burke’s fiancée, Misty Young was on video chat with him during the movie and witnessed the whole thing.

Fish was taken to the hospital after the crash, where an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper met him later to talk with him. According to the criminal complaint, Fish was swearing and acting belligerent.

The trooper told Fish he killed someone in that crash and Fish responded by shrugging his shoulders and saying “oh well,” the criminal complaint states.

A pre-sentencing investigating was ordered before Fish will learn his sentence.