AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A Columbus man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for a 2021 murder in Akron.

A Summit County judge found Osiris Khalfani, 21, guilty of aggravated murder for the death of Antwaine Bethune, 37. His first chance at parole will be after 28 years.

Khalfani snuck up on Bethune in his driveway and shot him nine times on Feb. 24, 2021, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said. Investigators identified him as a suspect through a vehicle key fob and credit card before tracking him to his house in Columbus.

According to the prosecutor’s office, investigators believe Khalfani was paid $10,000 to kill Bethune.