SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A man on a motorcycle is suspected of breaking into several Summit County businesses.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for their help identifying the suspect spotted in break-ins in Green and Coventry Township. The department shared surveillance video from the early morning of February 21, 2023, to their Facebook page.

Officials say the suspect first broke into O’Neil Lube on Manchester Road in Coventry Township at about 2:30 a.m. where he made off with an empty cash register. He was later spotted on camera at about 5 a.m. smashing through the front door of Domino’s Pizza in Green, near the corner of S. Main Street and E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road. Video shows him leaving the pizza place with a cash register tucked beneath his arm.

Officials say in the post, the suspect also attempted to break into Lakes Beverage, located in the same plaza as Domino’s Pizza, but was scared off by an alarm. They say he is also suspected of other break-ins in the area.

In the video, the suspect is wearing dark pants, a dark coat, a ski mask, and blue gloves. He is driving what appears to be a Harley Davidson that is either red or orange.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Summit County Detective Bureau at (330) 643-5404.