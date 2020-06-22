Man on motorcycle killed in Stark County crash

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for more on a chase that injured two teens.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash.

It happened on State Route 43 around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to a press release, the driver of a motorcycle went left of center while heading northbound on SR-43.

He hit a minivan and was thrown from the motorcycle.

OSHP says he’s been identified as William Skelton, 50, of Clover, South Carolina.

Canton Township Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.

The driver of the minivan was not hurt.

