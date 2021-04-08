Man on motorcycle killed in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Harpersfield Township in Ashtabula County Wednesday.

Troopers responded to State Route 534 at Cork Cold Springs Road around 6:15 p.m.

According to a press release, a man driving a motorcycle was headed westbound on Cork Cold Springs Rd.

Troopers say the motorcyclist failed to yield at the stop sign at SR-534 and drove into a pickup truck.

The man on the motorcycle was ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP reports he was not wearing a helmet.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, troopers say.

He’s been identified as Michael Seese, 53, or Painesville.

The pickup flipped on the side of SR-534.

The driver had minor injuries.