AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in a vehicle in Akron Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Noble Avenue following calls a man had been shot around 3:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a 23-year-old unresponsive in a vehicle with what looked to be a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was determined to be dead at the scene, police said.

An autopsy is being conducted by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and police said they are not releasing the victim’s name yet.

“The investigation is in the early stages, and detectives are working diligently to identify the person or persons responsible for this senseless tragedy,” Akron police said in a statement.

Those who may know anything about the incident are asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2490. Anonymous tips can also be made to the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.