WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) – A Missing Adult Alert was issued by the Wadsworth Police Department early Wednesday morning for a man who is missing from a care facility.

Rickey Spigelmire, 69, left the Liberty Residence II care facility at 12 p.m. Tuesday and hasn’t been seen since. The facility is at 1054 Freedom Drive in Medina County.

Spigelmire is 5’6”, 165 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He wears a prosthetic on his right leg.

If you see him, call 911 or 1-888-637-1113.