GLENWILLOW, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are looking for a man who was reported missing from a Cuyahoga County nursing home Sunday afternoon.

Keith Wyne Wright, 68, was last seen walking away from a nursing home in the 7000 block of Cochran Road in Glenwillow around 1 p.m.

Wright is 5’7″ and 203 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket with yellow writing and red and black pajama pants. Investigators say he also uses a walker.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Anyone with information on this missing man should call 1-888-637-1113 or 911.