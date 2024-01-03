KALAMAZOO, Michigan (WJW) – A man is missing in Michigan after a video shows him jumping into a river to avoid police on New Year’s Day.

According to a post on Facebook by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS), the suspect was on a motorcycle at about 4:30 p.m. when an officer attempted to pull him over for a license plate violation. The motorcyclist took off but experienced mechanical issues, according to officials. The suspect then abandoned the motorcycle and fled on foot.

According to the post, the subject fled through a park and then ran into the Kalamazoo River.

On the body-camera video, one officer said, “We definitely need the squad out here. I think he is having trouble swimming. He is going underwater.”

Credit: Kalamazoo Public Safety via Storyful

The video shows officers entering the water in an attempt to reach the man.

“The river current pushed him downstream, and officers observed him go underwater and did not resurface,” read the post. “Several officers entered the river in an attempt to rescue the individual; however, he was not found.”

According to officials, “KDPS exhausted all efforts throughout the evening using the Kalamazoo County Dive team, KDPS rescue boats and aviation unit, to find the subject.”

A dive team and officers resumed a search along the river the following morning.