Man mauled by grizzly bear, two cubs in Alaska national park

COPPER CENTER, Ak. (WJW) — A man was mauled by a grizzly bear and her two cubs in a national park in Alaska Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve, Jason Long, 39, was alone when the bears mauled him, causing lacerations and puncture wounds.

He activated the SOS button on a satellite communication rescue device, triggering an Air National Guard rescue mission, coordinated with the National Park Service.

A pararescue team was placed on the scene to treat the man and transport him to the hospital.

The man’s last known condition was stable.

According to the release, due to the “apparent defensive nature of this attack, there are no plans to locate the bear involved. Female bears with cubs are naturally defensive of their young, especially when surprised. There is no indication that this bear is unusually dangerous.”