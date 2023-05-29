NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after several people were seriously injured in a Stark County motorcycle crash Sunday night.

The crash happened on US Route 62, near mile post 7 in Sugar Creek Township, around 8:45 p.m.

According to investigators, a 55-year-old man riding a 2017 Harley Davidson was heading west on US Route 62 when he went left of center and collided with a 2009 Yamaha heading the opposite way.

Both motorcycles flipped, throwing off their riders.

The Yamaha driver, a 30-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, including losing his leg.

A 27-year-old passenger suffered from minor injuries.

The Harley Davidson rider was also hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. As of early Monday morning, he’s in critical but stable condition.

None of the riders involved were wearing helmets at the time.

Investigators say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation at this time.