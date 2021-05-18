Man looking for ‘El Chapo Jr’ tased after allegedly assaulting officers in police station stairwell

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A man who walked into the East Cleveland Police Department saying he was looking for “El Chapo Jr.” was tased after assaulting two officers there Thursday.

The East Cleveland Police Department posted on Facebook that Nicholas Jones went into the station at just before 7 p.m. stating he was looking for El Chapo Jr.

He forced his way past an officer who was entering the stairwell to the police locker room, the post says. When the officer and a sergeant ordered him to stop, he tried to punch one of the officers.

The sergeant retrieved a Taser, which was successfully deployed.

Jones was then handcuffed. Police found a silver dagger in the stairwell where the assault took place.

Officers said they were told Jones was at a city fire station earlier in the night. He reportedly went in through an open bay door, finding his way into the living quarters.

The post says: “While in the living quarters, Jones made himself at home in one of the La-Z-Boy recliners and began to roll himself a “jazz cigarette.” He then informed the ECFD lieutenant he needed police to file a report against “El Chapo Jr.” Jones was pointed in the correct direction and informed it may not be wise to take his marijuana cigarette into the police department. Jones then stated to the lieutenant “I’ll be back.” Whether or not Jones used an Austrian accent in making this statement remains under investigation.”