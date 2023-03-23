CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team is investigating what’s going on with a push to get a man out of jail who has been locked up for weeks for not fixing up a home.

Jeffrey Ivey’s case has sparked outrage and action.

And now after weeks, the judge has granted a motion to hold a hearing on the matter. She set a hearing for 11 a.m. on March 30.

The judge sentenced Ivey, 60, to 90 days in jail in January. He is not scheduled to be released until the end of April.

“I know the court has held a position that they are concerned about the safety of the city of Cleveland, “said Marcus Sidoti, Ivey’s attorney. “If anybody in the city or in the area of the neighborhood where the house is located, feels Jeff being in jail is providing some additional safety to the community, please email my office or call me.”

Ivey’s friends, Gina Washington and Vanessa Jones, says Ivey was unable to make the needed repairs because he didn’t have the money. He works at a local store and as a freelance photographer.

“He hasn’t been able to work since he was sent to jail so being in jail doesn’t help the situation,” Washington said.

The docket states that at the hearing Ivey will need to tell the judge how he plans to restore the property and pay the $27,000 owed in delinquent property taxes.

Sidoti says they have a detailed plan to take care of both issues.



Friends and family members have also started a fundraiser to help him raise money for the renovations.