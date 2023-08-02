COVINGTON, Ga. (WJW) – A Georgia man was found guilty of murdering his wife, who was a sheriff’s deputy, and his brother-in-law. Investigators say he did it because he didn’t want his wife to know about two children he fathered with other women.

Jaquavia Jackson was found guilty by a Newton County jury on Friday for the Oct. 2021 murders of Shakeema Brown Jackson, and her brother, Levoy Brown.

Jaquavia Jackson was convicted of two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, one count of each for each victim, according to a press release from Newton County District Attorney’s Office.

Newton County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home on Windcrest Drive just after 10:20 p.m. on the day of the murders. They found two bodies with gunshot wounds, identified as Shakeema Brown Jackson and Levoy Brown, according to the release.

Jaquavia Jackson was at the scene, but claimed that two unknown men came into the house and killed his wife and her brother.

Further investigation showed that Jaquavia Jackson was due to appear in court with Shakeema the morning after the killings for hearing about two women who “claimed he had fathered children with them,” according to the release.

“The defendant had sent someone else to do the DNA test for him. The court date on the 28th was to address these fake DNA tests and his wife would have found out the truth and extent of his lying and cheating,” the release said.

On the morning of the murders, Jaquavia Jackson reportedly called a neighbor across the street to ask if his security cameras were working. He was told the cameras were not working.

According to the release, footage from a neighbor’s security camera showed no one entering or leaving from the front of the home.

“Crime scene investigation showed that the defendant fired a staged shot in the house to make it look like he had fired at these made-up intruders,” the release said.

Jackson remains in custody in Newton County jail following the guilty verdict.