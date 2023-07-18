MODESTO, Calif. (WJW) – A man who murdered his 8-year-old daughter has died after shooting himself Wednesday night in Modesto, California.

50-year-old Donovan Halstead had been hospitalized since Wednesday night after he shot and killed his daughter, and then himself, according to a press release posted to the Modesto Police Department Facebook page.

On Wednesday, officers were called to the 3700 Block of Havenhurst Court after a suicidal man was reported. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, later identified as Halstead, inside the home through a window armed with a firearm

Halstead told officers that he was going to come out unarmed. However, before he came outside, officers heard gunshots from inside the home, according to the release.

Officers then entered the home and found Halstead suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Halstead’s 8-year-old daughter was also found in the home, seriously injured from a gunshot wound. She did not survive, according to the release.