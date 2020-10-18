Man killed woman, self in Ohio apartment, police report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A a man shot and killed a woman and then took his own life in an Ohio apartment, authorities said.

Columbus officers were sent to the residence on the city’s north side at 9:30 a.m. Sunday by family members concerned about the welfare of 53-year-old Kimberly Thomas, police said. Police and emergency medical personnel entered the unit and found Thomas and a male, who were both pronounced dead less than an hour later, police said.

Police said the preliminary information indicates that the 54-year-old man shot and killed Thomas before taking his own life. His name is being withheld pending notification of his relatives.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: