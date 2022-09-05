MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A 20-year-old from Vermilion has died after the car he was in was hit head-on by another man attempting to pass several vehicles.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened Sunday night, around 10:30 p.m. in Sandusky County.

Troopers said 42-year-old James Baker of Toledo was traveling eastbound in a black F-150 on U.S. 6 in Madison Township when witnesses said he tried to pass several vehicles.

Officials said, as Baker passed those vehicles, he hit two of them and caused them to drive off the side of the road. One hit a tree. The other struck several tree stumps.

Baker then struck a vehicle head on.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor, according to Troopers. The highway was closed for about five hours.