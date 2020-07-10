CLEVELAND (WJW)– One person was killed in a crash on Cleveland’s east side Friday morning.
A car hit at utility pole on Woodhill Road near Parkview Avenue, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.
Cleveland emergency medical officials said they responded to the scene, where a 35-year-old man was pronounced dead.
No other information was immediately available.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com here:
- Man killed when car hits utility pole on Cleveland’s east side
- Extra $600 unemployment pay due to end July 31
- Boardman man gets probation for posts threatening federal agents
- Heat wave continues with widespread afternoon storms
- Lakewood restaurant Salt closes for coronavirus exposure