Man killed when car hits utility pole on Cleveland’s east side

(Photo: Jim Pijor/FOX 8)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– One person was killed in a crash on Cleveland’s east side Friday morning.

A car hit at utility pole on Woodhill Road near Parkview Avenue, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Cleveland emergency medical officials said they responded to the scene, where a 35-year-old man was pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available.

