Man killed; teen injured in shooting at drag race gathering in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police detectives in Akron are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in Hawkins Plaza Sunday night.

According to police, a large crowd had gathered and officers had received several calls at around 9 p.m. about drag racing and reckless driving.

Police say there were at least 100 people there, including over 50 cars.

Responding officers heard gunshots, police said in a press release.

Two gunshot victims, a 23-year-old male, and a 17-year-old boy were dropped off at the hospital.

The 23-year-old died. He has not been identified.

The teen is listed in critical condition, according to police.

Investigators say suspects fired multiple shots, but they don’t have a suspect or vehicle description.

If you can help call Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the info to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.