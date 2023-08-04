CLEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A 51-year-old man has died after he was hit by an SUV while on a motorcycle.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, on State Route 545, at the intersection of West Main Street, in Ashland County.

Officials say a 76-year-old woman was driving the SUV and did not stop properly at a stop sign and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, according to troopers.

The driver of the motorcycle, James Mcclurg, of Mansfield, Ohio, received life-threatening

injuries and was taken by life flight to Akron City Hospital. The next day, officials say, he died as a result of his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. There has been no word on charges.