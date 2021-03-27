Man killed in Wayne County crash; Drugs suspected

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Wayne County that left a 65-year-old man dead.

The two-car crash happened on state Route 3 at County Road 78 in Wayne Township shorty before 9 a.m. Saturday.

The highway patrol said a Wooster man didn’t stop at the intersection and hit another pickup truck. His vehicle went off the road and hit a house. That driver and his passenger were both hurt. According to the patrol, the 44-year-old woman was flown to Akron City Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the second pickup truck, a 65-year-old Creston man, died at the scene.

The state patrol said it’s suspected drugs were a factor in the crash.