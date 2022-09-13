LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after an Alliance area man was killed in a Stark County stabbing.

The stabbing happened in Wildwood Park at 500 Stertzbach Avenue in Louisville.

According to the Louisville Police Department, the 22-year-old man was stabbed in the chest during an altercation with several people, including juveniles.

Police say they have identified and are looking for a suspect who left the scene.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released at this time.

The stabbing remains under investigation.